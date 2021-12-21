Tony Elliott receives six-year deal with Virginia

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson assistant coach Tony Elliott has signed a six-year deal as the new head coach at Virginia.

According to an open records request by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, he will earn $4.1 million his first season, $4.24 million in 2023 and 2024, $4.4 million in 2025 and 2026, and $4.55 million in 2027.

The deal also had a $350,000 signing bonus and $40,000 in moving expenses.

A few incentives include an extra $50,000 for a trip to the ACC title game, while a conference title will earn him $100,000. Finishing in the top 25 would earn him another $50,000, the top 20 would pay $75,000, top 15 $100,000, the top 10 $125,000, and the top five $150,000.

If he wins an ACC coach of the year award, he will receive a $75,000 bonus.

The buyout is set for $8 million but will drop to $6 million on April 1, 2023, and then drop by $2 million each subsequent year.