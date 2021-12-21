Tony Elliott receives six-year deal with Virginia
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 8:32 AM
Elliott was at Clemson practice on Saturday
Elliott was at Clemson practice on Saturday

Former Clemson assistant coach Tony Elliott has signed a six-year deal as the new head coach at Virginia.

According to an open records request by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, he will earn $4.1 million his first season, $4.24 million in 2023 and 2024, $4.4 million in 2025 and 2026, and $4.55 million in 2027.

The deal also had a $350,000 signing bonus and $40,000 in moving expenses.

A few incentives include an extra $50,000 for a trip to the ACC title game, while a conference title will earn him $100,000. Finishing in the top 25 would earn him another $50,000, the top 20 would pay $75,000, top 15 $100,000, the top 10 $125,000, and the top five $150,000.

If he wins an ACC coach of the year award, he will receive a $75,000 bonus.

The buyout is set for $8 million but will drop to $6 million on April 1, 2023, and then drop by $2 million each subsequent year.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson-Iowa State Cheez-It Bowl depth charts
Clemson-Iowa State Cheez-It Bowl depth charts
Tony Elliott receives six-year deal with Virginia
Tony Elliott receives six-year deal with Virginia
Brother of former Clemson standout receives Tigers offer
Brother of former Clemson standout receives Tigers offer
Clemson coaches recognized as Coaching Staff of the Year
Clemson coaches recognized as Coaching Staff of the Year
Post your comments!
Read all 13 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest