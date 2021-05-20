Tim Tebow joins Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne in Jacksonville

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be a must-watch team to follow in 2021.

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have a new teammate and weapon to his disposal with Tim Tebow.

Tebow has signed a one-year deal with the team on Thursday and will wear jersey No. 85.

"I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team. I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace," Tebow said in a statement.

"I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone's support as I embark on this new journey."

Tebow last played in the NFL in 2012.

During Tebow's NFL career, he has thrown for 2,422 passing yards with 17 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

Tebow was a first-round selection (No. 25 overall) for the Broncos in 2010.