Tim Tebow expected to join Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne in Jacksonville

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be a must-watch team to follow in 2021.

Talented signal-caller Trevor Lawrence is preparing for rookie mini-camp and will likely have a new tight end teammate in former quarterback Tim Tebow.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has the latest as Tebow will be signing a one-year deal with the team.

"The Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero, a deal that could be official in the next week or so," Rapoport tweeted. "Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer."

During Tebow's NFL career, he has thrown for 2,422 passing yards with 17 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He has not played in the NFL since 2012.

Tebow recently retired from minor league baseball (.226 career average) as he was a member of the Mets farm system.

The #Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal that could be official in the next week or so. (via @RapSheet, @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/209fSIqIrZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 10, 2021

Tim Tebow was born to be a tight end. pic.twitter.com/JiPrWWHn7S — BroBible (@BroBible) May 10, 2021

BREAKING: The Jaguars are planning to sign former QB now TE, Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal ??



Jaguars are +10000 to win the Super Bowl ?? pic.twitter.com/MglzdRor9j — Pickswise (@Pickswise) May 10, 2021

JUST WATCH: Tim Tebow will contribute to winning for a coach in Urban Meyer who knows better than anyone how Tebow's all-time intangibles can impact a team. He'll play H-back, run or catch/run the ball 3 or 4 times a game, maybe even play special teams. All He Does Is Win. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 10, 2021

Tim Tebow should be as good in the NFL as TE as he was a QB. pic.twitter.com/RSy5Negb0o — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 10, 2021

?? IT'S HAPPENING ??



Tim Tebow is reportedly expected to reunite with Urban Meyer on the Jaguars as a tight end, per @RapSheet and @TomPelissero pic.twitter.com/mSUrJ4rD6o — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 10, 2021