Tim Tebow expected to join Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne in Jacksonville
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, May 10, 2021, 2:26 PM
Tebow wants another shot in the NFL (Photo: John Glaser / USATODAY)
Tebow wants another shot in the NFL (Photo: John Glaser / USATODAY)

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be a must-watch team to follow in 2021.

Talented signal-caller Trevor Lawrence is preparing for rookie mini-camp and will likely have a new tight end teammate in former quarterback Tim Tebow.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has the latest as Tebow will be signing a one-year deal with the team.

"The Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero, a deal that could be official in the next week or so," Rapoport tweeted. "Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer."

During Tebow's NFL career, he has thrown for 2,422 passing yards with 17 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He has not played in the NFL since 2012.

Tebow recently retired from minor league baseball (.226 career average) as he was a member of the Mets farm system.

