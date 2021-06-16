Tigers up for multiple ESPY Awards in fan vote

TigerNet Staff by

Three Tigers are up for your votes in the 2021 ESPYs, including two in the same category, celebrating the top efforts from this past sports season.

A pair of incredible catches -- one on offense and one on defense -- have Clemson products nominated in the 'Best Play' category (can vote in this link).

One is the one-handed interception from Andrew Booth Jr. against Virginia, while former Tiger receiver DeAndre Hopkins coming down with a Hail Mary reception for the Cardinals also garnered a nomination.

Trevor Lawrence is going head-to-head with Alabama's Devonta Smith again, as well as Oregon State soccer forward Gloire Amanda and Iowa basketball big man Luka Garza, for the Best College Athlete, Men's Sports (can vote in this link).

The ESPYs will air on July 10 at 8 p.m. on ABC.