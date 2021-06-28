Tigers sweep ACC player of year awards, line All-ACC team for national outlet

TigerNet Staff by

College Football News is expecting big things out of the Tigers this year.

Their ACC awards predictions have a Clemson Tiger winning both the ACC offensive and defensive player of the year trophies with roommates DJ Uiagalelei and Bryan Bresee.

"Uiagalelei is a special talent," CFN analyzed. "It’s putting too much pressure on the guy to step in right away and be what Trevor Lawrence has been for the Tigers over the last three years, but … he’s good enough to step in right away and be what Trevor Lawrence has been for the Tigers over the last three years."

"The 6-5, 300-pounder was a bit banged up at times," CFN said on Bresee, "but he was still steady throughout the year as a tough presence and quick enough to come up with 33 tackles with four sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss – and he’s just scratching the surface.

"Too quick, too athletic, and with the NFL size – and the ability to get a bit bigger and stronger – he finished last year with a strong game against Ohio State and now should be an even more dominant force."

Joining those two on the CFN first-team All-ACC squads are tight end Braden Galloway, defensive tackle Tyler Davis, linebacker Baylon Spector, cornerback Andrew Booth and safety Nolan Turner, with a caveat that receiver Justyn Ross is also first-team All-ACC with a medical clearance.

Three Tigers are in CFN's top-5 players in the ACC with Uiagalelei leading the way (1), followed by Bresee (3) and Ross (4), and joining them in the top-20 are Davis (9), Turner (11), Spector (15) and James Skalski (20).