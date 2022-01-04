Tigers ranked No. 8 by ESPN metrics after NY6 bowls

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

A pair of ESPN advanced metrics have released their rankings after the New Year's Six bowls concluded -- and Clemson rated among the nation's best.

Dabo Swinney's Tigers are the top-rated ACC team at No. 8 overall with both the SP+ ($) and FPI rankings.

Clemson remained as high as No. 4 after a 4-3 start with the SP+ rankings thanks to the respect baked into the metrics for programs that have been consistently good over recent years, but they fell as more data came in, specifically with the Clemson offense.

The Tigers finished No. 72 overall in the SP+ offensive efficiencies, pairing with a No. 3-ranked defense and No. 10 special teams unit.

Going into the national title game next week, the top-7 ahead of Clemson (18.8 rating) is Georgia (32), Ohio State (29.2), Alabama (27.3), Michigan (23.4), Cincinnati (21.3), Texas A&M (21.2) and Wisconsin (20.1).

Pittsburgh is the next-best out of the ACC at No. 9 (17.6), with NC State also in the top-15 (14).

With the FPI, Georgia is also on top (29.6 rating), followed by Alabama (26.1) and Clemson would be a double-digit underdog to either on a neutral field per the ratings (15.7).

There, Clemson has the No. 79-ranked offense, No. 4 defense and No. 18 special teams group. The only defenses ahead of Clemson are Georgia, Wisconsin and Oklahoma State.

In ACC rankings, Pitt is also the next-best there (14), followed by NC State (16), Wake Forest (22) and Miami (23) in the top-25.