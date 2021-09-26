Tigers plummet in latest Coaches Poll
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, September 26, 2021, 1:24 PM
Clemson lost their first road game of the season on Saturday
Clemson lost their first road game of the season on Saturday

The latest Coaches Poll is out on Sunday afternoon and Clemson fell twelve spots to No. 19 after the 27-21 double-overtime road loss to North Carolina State on Saturday.

The loss snapped the Tigers' 36-game winning streak against unranked opponents. Interestingly, North Carolina State is still unranked but knocking on the door of the Top 25 with 70 votes.

The highest-ranked team in South Carolina is currently undefeated No. 16 Coastal Carolina. Obviously, this is the first time in their program history that they are tops in the state.

Iowa State, Wisconsin, and North Carolina fell out of the Top 25.

Full Coaches Poll:

1. Alabama (64)

2. Georgia (1)

3. Oregon

4. Oklahoma

5. Iowa

6. Penn State

7. Notre Dame

8. Cincinnati

9. Florida

10. Ohio State

11. Arkansas

12. Ole Miss

13.Texas A&M

14. Michigan

15. BYU

16. Michigan State

17. Coastal Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Clemson

20. UCLA

21. Fresno State

22. Auburn

23. Kentucky

24. Baylor

25. Wake Forest

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Tigers plummet in latest Coaches Poll
Tigers plummet in latest Coaches Poll
Clemson tumbles in latest AP Poll
Clemson tumbles in latest AP Poll
Vegas odds on Clemson-Boston College
Vegas odds on Clemson-Boston College
Clemson drops out of ESPN power rankings
Clemson drops out of ESPN power rankings
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest