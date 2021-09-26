|
Tigers plummet in latest Coaches Poll
|Sunday, September 26, 2021, 1:24 PM- -
The latest Coaches Poll is out on Sunday afternoon and Clemson fell twelve spots to No. 19 after the 27-21 double-overtime road loss to North Carolina State on Saturday.
The loss snapped the Tigers' 36-game winning streak against unranked opponents. Interestingly, North Carolina State is still unranked but knocking on the door of the Top 25 with 70 votes.
The highest-ranked team in South Carolina is currently undefeated No. 16 Coastal Carolina. Obviously, this is the first time in their program history that they are tops in the state.
Iowa State, Wisconsin, and North Carolina fell out of the Top 25.
Full Coaches Poll:
1. Alabama (64)
2. Georgia (1)
3. Oregon
4. Oklahoma
5. Iowa
6. Penn State
7. Notre Dame
8. Cincinnati
9. Florida
10. Ohio State
11. Arkansas
12. Ole Miss
13.Texas A&M
14. Michigan
15. BYU
16. Michigan State
17. Coastal Carolina
18. Oklahoma State
19. Clemson
20. UCLA
21. Fresno State
22. Auburn
23. Kentucky
24. Baylor
25. Wake Forest