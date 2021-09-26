Tigers plummet in latest Coaches Poll

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The latest Coaches Poll is out on Sunday afternoon and Clemson fell twelve spots to No. 19 after the 27-21 double-overtime road loss to North Carolina State on Saturday.

The loss snapped the Tigers' 36-game winning streak against unranked opponents. Interestingly, North Carolina State is still unranked but knocking on the door of the Top 25 with 70 votes.

The highest-ranked team in South Carolina is currently undefeated No. 16 Coastal Carolina. Obviously, this is the first time in their program history that they are tops in the state.

Iowa State, Wisconsin, and North Carolina fell out of the Top 25.

Full Coaches Poll:

1. Alabama (64)

2. Georgia (1)

3. Oregon

4. Oklahoma

5. Iowa

6. Penn State

7. Notre Dame

8. Cincinnati

9. Florida

10. Ohio State

11. Arkansas

12. Ole Miss

13.Texas A&M

14. Michigan

15. BYU

16. Michigan State

17. Coastal Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Clemson

20. UCLA

21. Fresno State

22. Auburn

23. Kentucky

24. Baylor

25. Wake Forest