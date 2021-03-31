Tigers have two in NFL.com's top-20 draft prospects

TigerNet Staff by

We are under a month to the start of the NFL draft and two Tigers are expected to go pretty early.

Of course, one, is expected to go the earliest of all and become Clemson's first NFL draft No. 1 pick with Trevor Lawrence.

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah has Lawrence on top of his prospect rankings as well.

"He can really drive the ball down the field when called upon and he also has the ability to layer the ball (over linebackers/under safeties) in the middle of the field," Jeremiah said. "His overall accuracy is excellent at all three levels. He does need to improve his pocket awareness. He doesn't always feel back-side pressure and needs to speed up his clock versus front-side pressure. Outside of his final game with the Tigers (College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Ohio State), I was impressed with his decision-making. He is a dangerous runner because of his build-up speed and toughness.

"Overall, Lawrence is ready to start right away and he has the tools to ultimately emerge as a top-five player at his position."

While not found in many first-round projections currently, Jeremiah is high on two-time ACC player of the year Travis Etienne and has him as his No. 20 overall prospect and his top running back.

"He rarely loses a foot race once he gets into the open field," Etienne said. "He is very valuable in the passing game, too. He has a great sense of timing and spacing in the screen game. He also possesses the ability to run away from linebackers on seams and angle routes. He has even flashed the ability to split out wide and run double moves. He improved in pass protection in 2020. Etienne doesn't have elite vision or wiggle, but his speed is real and it's spectacular when given a runway."

The first round of the NFL draft is set for April 29, with rounds 2-3 on April 30 and rounds 4-7 on May 1.