Tigers’ AP Poll ranking drought ends after nearly two months

Clemson made a long-awaited return to the Associated Press top-25 on Sunday.

The Tigers hadn’t garnered enough votes for a top-25 spot since week five of the season but reentered at No. 22 on Sunday after the 30-0 win at South Carolina on Saturday.

Clemson had a school-best streak of 107 consecutive top-25 AP Polls snapped in early October.

The Coaches Poll ranked Clemson No. 24 on Sunday and the College Football Playoff had the Tigers at No. 23 last week. The penultimate Playoff ranking will be on Tuesday before the final committee poll next Sunday.

The ACC's division winners are at No. 17 (Pittsburgh) and No. 18 (Wake Forest) in the new AP poll, with NC State one spot ahead of Clemson at No. 21.

AP Poll - Nov. 28

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS

1 Georgia (12-0) 1 SEC 1,550 (62)

2 Michigan (11-1) 6 Big Ten 1,449

3 Cincinnati (12-0) 4 American Athletic 1,422

4 Alabama (11-1) 3 SEC 1,388

5 Oklahoma State (11-1) 7 Big 12 1,291

6 Notre Dame (11-1) 5 IA Independents 1,264

7 Ohio State (10-2) 2 Big Ten 1,147

8 Ole Miss (10-2) 8 SEC 1,105

9 Baylor (10-2) 9 Big 12 1,066

10 Oregon (10-2) 11 Pac-12 932

11 Michigan State (10-2) 12 Big Ten 877

12 Brigham Young (10-2) 13 IA Independents 839

13 Oklahoma (10-2) 10 Big 12 837

14 Utah (9-3) 16 Pac-12 667

15 Iowa (10-2) 17 Big Ten 662

16 Houston (11-1) 19 American Athletic 603

17 Pittsburgh (10-2) 20 ACC 589

18 Wake Forest (10-2) 21 ACC 485

19 San Diego State (11-1) 22 Mountain West 416

20 Louisiana-Lafayette (11-1) 23 Sun Belt 317

21 North Carolina State (9-3) 24 ACC 310

22 Clemson (9-3) ACC 269

23 Arkansas (8-4) 25 SEC 214

24 Texas A&M (8-4) 14 SEC 117

25 Kentucky (9-3) SEC 82

Others receiving votes:

Wisconsin 68, UTSA 58, Appalachian State 50, Minnesota 37, Purdue 21, Mississippi State 7, Penn State 5, Army 5, Fresno State 1