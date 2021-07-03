TigerNet ranked No. 2 college football message board
Check out our free message board filled with Clemson fans (Photo: Mark Mcinnis)

TigerNet.com was recently ranked the No. 2 college football message board on the Internet.

The rankings were based on "board traffic, content, information, and pure craziness of the posters."

The Top 10 CFB message boards were TexAgs, followed by TigerNet, TigerDroppings (sounds gross), VolNation, Surly Horns, Hardcore Husky (sounds rather dirty), Eleven Warriors, Dawgs 247, Canes Insight, and Husker Online.

Some Clemson fans don't even realize that our website has a free message board filled with user-driven content and diehard Clemson talk.

If you haven't signed up for a free TigerNet account, here is the link to give it a try. Don't be scared. It's mostly Clemson fans alongside the occasional Gamecock.

Thank you to everyone that discusses sports on TigerBoard. We appreciate you and are so fortunate to have all of you on our website.

