TigerNet ranked No. 2 college football message board

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet.com was recently ranked the No. 2 college football message board on the Internet.

The rankings were based on "board traffic, content, information, and pure craziness of the posters."

The Top 10 CFB message boards were TexAgs, followed by TigerNet, TigerDroppings (sounds gross), VolNation, Surly Horns, Hardcore Husky (sounds rather dirty), Eleven Warriors, Dawgs 247, Canes Insight, and Husker Online.

