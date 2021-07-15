Throwback Thursday: Woody Dantzler dazzles against NC State
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, July 15, 2021, 9:59 AM

Today's Throwback video features Woody Dantzler's epic performance against North Carolina State in 2001, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson quarterback Woodrow "Woody" Dantzler came to Raleigh to face the Wolfpack in 2001 with bad intentions. He led the #16 Tigers to a thrilling 45-37 victory, stuffing the stat sheet in the process. Dantzler passed for 333 yards, rushed for a whopping 184 yards, and crossed the goal line six times. His 517 total yards rank 12th all-time in the history of the conference. It was truly a remarkable performance that Clemson fans, and college football fans alike will never forget.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Throwback Thursday: Woody Dantzler dazzles against NC State
Throwback Thursday: Woody Dantzler dazzles against NC State
Clemson duos at WR, CB ranked in top-10 by national outlet
Clemson duos at WR, CB ranked in top-10 by national outlet
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence getting reps with Jaguar teammates at Clemson facility
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence getting reps with Jaguar teammates at Clemson facility
5-star Clemson target set to announce commitment
5-star Clemson target set to announce commitment
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest