Throwback Thursday: Woody Dantzler dazzles against NC State

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Today's Throwback video features Woody Dantzler's epic performance against North Carolina State in 2001, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson quarterback Woodrow "Woody" Dantzler came to Raleigh to face the Wolfpack in 2001 with bad intentions. He led the #16 Tigers to a thrilling 45-37 victory, stuffing the stat sheet in the process. Dantzler passed for 333 yards, rushed for a whopping 184 yards, and crossed the goal line six times. His 517 total yards rank 12th all-time in the history of the conference. It was truly a remarkable performance that Clemson fans, and college football fans alike will never forget.