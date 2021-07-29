|
Throwback Thursday: Clemson vs. Georgia 1987
|Thursday, July 29, 2021, 8:36 AM- -
Today's throwback video is Clemson's memorable 31-30 victory over rival Georgia in 1987, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.
Video Description: #18 Georgia traveled to Death Valley to meet #8 Clemson on September 19, 1987. The previous season, Clemson kicker David Treadwell kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired to beat the Bulldogs. This time around, with Clemson trailing 20-16, the Tigers defense forced a safety to draw within two points, then set up Treadwell on the ensuing drive for another game-winning field goal.
Tags: Clemson Football