Throwback Thursday: Clemson vs. Georgia 1987
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, July 29, 2021, 8:36 AM

Today's throwback video is Clemson's memorable 31-30 victory over rival Georgia in 1987, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: #18 Georgia traveled to Death Valley to meet #8 Clemson on September 19, 1987. The previous season, Clemson kicker David Treadwell kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired to beat the Bulldogs. This time around, with Clemson trailing 20-16, the Tigers defense forced a safety to draw within two points, then set up Treadwell on the ensuing drive for another game-winning field goal.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
'Lifelong dream' comes true for Clemson preferred walk-on commitment
'Lifelong dream' comes true for Clemson preferred walk-on commitment
Big 12 commish alleges ESPN conspired with league to raid conference
Big 12 commish alleges ESPN conspired with league to raid conference
WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Shane Beamer talk in-state rivalry
WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Shane Beamer talk in-state rivalry
Throwback Thursday: Clemson vs. Georgia 1987
Throwback Thursday: Clemson vs. Georgia 1987
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest