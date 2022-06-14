Three Tigers rated among top-10 NFL draft prospects

TigerNet Staff by

Three Tiger defenders are very highly regarded for the 2023 NFL draft.

CBS Sports ranked three Tigers in the top-10 prospects for next year's event, led by defensive end Myles Murphy at No. 5, then linebacker Trenton Simpson (8) and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (10).

"At this time of year, early rankings are often littered with power programs like Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson because they dominated the recruiting rankings for such a long period of time and it is so early in the process that the smaller school prospects are not evaluated until later," Josh Edwards said. "The upcoming draft class is no exception. Those four schools combined for seven of the top ten with SEC schools Kentucky, Texas A&M and LSU slipping one in as well...

"There is a talented list of defenders like Alabama's Anderson, Georgia's Carter, Clemson's Murphy and Simpson, and more."

Both Murphy and Bresee were rated among the top-5 prospects in the 2020 class and earned freshman All-American honors. Bresee suffered a torn ACL early in the 2021 campaign, while Murphy garnered second-team All-ACC last year with a team-best 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks, as well as two forced fumbles and pass breakups. Bresee did notch a third-team All-ACC spot in 2021 with his three TFLs, 1.5 sacks and an interception in four games.

Simpson made an instant-impact in his first year as a starter last season with 78 tackles, 12 for loss, with six sacks and three pass breakups in 556 snaps. He picked up all-conference selections from Pro Football Focus and Phil Steele.

PFF's latest early, early mock draft has Bresee going 14th overall, Simpson picked two selections later and Murphy rounding out the trio at No. 22 overall.

Clemson last had three picks from one side of the ball in the NFL draft first round in 2019, with Clelin Ferrell (4), Christian Wilkins (13) and Dexter Lawrence (17). It was the first time Clemson had three first-round picks in one draft.