Three Tigers projected to go in 'way-too-early' 2023 NFL mock draft

TigerNet Staff by

Three Clemson defenders are projected by 247Sports to be NFL draft first-round selections this time next year.

The three picked would all have to declare for the draft early starting with projected No. 5 selection Bryan Bresee, a redshirt sophomore defensive tackle after suffering a season-ending injury early last season.

"Bryan Bresee has a ton of versatility and dominates when he's on the field," 247Sports' Blake Brockermeyer said. "The former No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2020 is recovering from an ACL injury that cut his sophomore season short. But, Bresee is a total-package player and if he can stay healthy in 2022, he'll be able to collect a check pretty big check in 2023."

Also in those top-32 projected picks are junior defensive end Myles Murphy (15) and linebacker Trenton Simpson (23).

"Myles Murphy has developed and elevated his game every year at Clemson as a two-way defender. Murphy has the toolbox to take it to the next level on Clemson’s nasty defensive line," Brockermeyer said. "Trenton Simpson is a genetic freak and can check a lot of boxes for any defense. Simpson can play in the box, on the edge, cover and he's an excellent blitzer in Clemson’s chaotic defense."

Clemson last had three defensive selections in the first round in the 2019 NFL draft with Clelin Ferrell (4), Christian Wilkins (13) and Dexter Lawrence (17).