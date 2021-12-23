Three Tigers projected in NFL mock draft, one in top-3 picks

As college football's season approaches the end, the NFL mock drafts are coming in a flurry and one has a Tiger going into the top-3 picks.

Pro Football Network's Cam Mellor projects three total Clemson products going in the first three rounds, led by cornerback Andrew Booth in the No. 3 overall selection by the Houston Texans.

"Think you know the top cornerback in the draft? Think again, as Andrew Booth Jr. takes the mantle as the top corner this time around," Mellor said. "Booth has great length and athleticism as he’s just started to come into his own. Houston grabs a lockdown cornerback as they look to turn the corner as an organization."

Booth has grabbed a pair of All-American honors to go with first-team All-ACC this season, where he's tallied three inteceptions, three TFLs and four pass breakups.

Booth has yet to declare for the draft, but Justyn Ross' intentions are known already and Mellor projects him to the Atlanta Falcons in the second round (No. 58). Ross led Clemson in receiving over the regular season with 46 catches for 514 yards and three touchdowns before his season was cut short due to injury.

Rounding out the trio of projections is defensive tackle Tyler Davis, at No. 63 overall to the Kansas City Chiefs. Davis has not declared his NFL draft intentions either, but he did get a first-team All-ACC nod despite missed games due to injury with 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks and six QB pressures.

The NFL draft will be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.