Three Tigers make preseason freshman All-America team

TigerNet Staff by

Three freshman Tigers are among those expected to be the nation's best rookies this season.

ESPN+ ($) projected the standout freshman All-Americans of the 2021 class with No. 1-rated all-purpose back Will Shipley being a unanimous selection from the panel.

"Exit Travis Etienne Jr., enter Shipley. Shipley is light years ahead of where Etienne was when he entered the program, especially as a receiver and punt returner," ESPN's Tom Luginbill said.

On the defensive side, linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and defensive back Andrew Mukuba were among the picks.

"Clemson's defense is loaded at linebacker, but Trotter has been better than advertised in fall camp. Clemson loves to rotate a lot of players, particularly early in the season, and the son of the four-time NFL Pro Bowler should see his fair share of action," said Luginbill. "Mukuba stood out as a midyear enrollee in spring practice before breaking his arm. He's back to full health and climbing the depth chart with his versatility and instincts in a crowded Clemson secondary."

All three were on the pre-camp depth chart with third-string spots solely or sharing the role.