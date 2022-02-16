Three Clemson prospects getting early-round draft projections before NFL combine

There are three projected future Clemson pros who are pegged as early-round selections in the NFL draft going into early March's combine activities.

NFL.com released a three-round mock draft this week with first-team All-ACC cornerback Andrew Booth going 25th overall to the Buffalo Bills and former freshman All-American and All-ACC honoree Justyn Ross going to Atlanta Falcons in the second round (No. 43).

"Levi Wallace is a pending free agent and Tre'Davious White is coming off an injury, so grabbing an athletic, NFL-sized corner like Booth is an easy projection," NFL.com's Chad Reuter said.

The Pro Football Network sees Mario Goodrich going on day two, just inside the third round with a 93rd overall selection by the San Francisco 49ers.

"With an aging secondary, the 49ers grab a sticky cornerback in Mario Goodrich," Cam Mellor said. "His ball skills aren’t quite up to par with his former teammate Booth, but Goodrich was more than capable of locking down receivers in coverage during his time with the Tigers. He’s rangy and can play outside or kick in as a nickel."

PFN pegs Booth as joining K'Von Wallace with the Philadelphia Eagles and the 16th overall pick of the first round. They see Justyn Ross going in the fourth round early to the New York Jets as well (No. 110).

In single-round projections, ESPN's Todd McShay also has Booth going 25th to the Bills ($) and CBS Sports picks Booth to join the slew of former Tigers with the Raiders in the 23rd selection.

The NFL draft will get underway in Las Vegas on April 28 with the first round, then rounds 2-3 on April 29 and rounds 4-7 on April 30. The NFL combine week begins in Indianapolis on March 1 with Ross and receivers working out first on March 3.