Texans reportedly rejected six draft picks for Deshaun Watson
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Sep 13, Mon 12:38
Watson is on the active roster but not playing for the Texans (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / USATODAY)
Watson is on the active roster but not playing for the Texans (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / USATODAY)

The Deshaun Watson saga continues as we are almost wrapped up with the first week of action in the NFL.

Watson is currently on the Texans' active roster but likely not to play this season.

Fox Sports analyst Jay Glazer said during Sunday's FOX telecast that the Texans are keeping Watson away from his teammates as much as possible.

"He is still working out for the team because he is on the active roster but they are keeping him separated from everyone else on the roster. They want this to be Tyrod Taylor's team."

The plan worked on Sunday as the Texans won impressively 37-21 over the Jaguars.

Glazer also dropped a bombshell that the Texans rejected a trade before the draft that would have netted them six picks for Watson.

"Lately, they’ve let it be known that, well, he could be traded for three ones plus a combination of three picks or players," Glazer said. "They already had that. "They had three ones and three threes going into the NFL draft. They had four teams who were really interested back then. They said, ‘Absolutely not. We’re not trading him.’ Weren’t taking any of the offers. I think that they really overshot their step in this."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
PHOTOS: Recruits at Clemson vs SC State
PHOTOS: Recruits at Clemson vs SC State
Limited Edition Trevor Lawrence Clemson 2018 Championship Bobblehead released
Limited Edition Trevor Lawrence Clemson 2018 Championship Bobblehead released
Clemson offers elite Florida D-lineman
Clemson offers elite Florida D-lineman
WATCH: Dabo Swinney midweek post-practice interview
WATCH: Dabo Swinney midweek post-practice interview
Post your comments!
Read all 16 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest