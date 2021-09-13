Texans reportedly rejected six draft picks for Deshaun Watson

Tony Crumpton

The Deshaun Watson saga continues as we are almost wrapped up with the first week of action in the NFL.

Watson is currently on the Texans' active roster but likely not to play this season.

Fox Sports analyst Jay Glazer said during Sunday's FOX telecast that the Texans are keeping Watson away from his teammates as much as possible.

"He is still working out for the team because he is on the active roster but they are keeping him separated from everyone else on the roster. They want this to be Tyrod Taylor's team."

The plan worked on Sunday as the Texans won impressively 37-21 over the Jaguars.

Glazer also dropped a bombshell that the Texans rejected a trade before the draft that would have netted them six picks for Watson.

"Lately, they’ve let it be known that, well, he could be traded for three ones plus a combination of three picks or players," Glazer said. "They already had that. "They had three ones and three threes going into the NFL draft. They had four teams who were really interested back then. They said, ‘Absolutely not. We’re not trading him.’ Weren’t taking any of the offers. I think that they really overshot their step in this."

"I don't see a situation where Deshaun Watson ever plays for the Texans ever again."@JayGlazer breaks down what he expects to happen in Houston ?? pic.twitter.com/QRmKbTEs15 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 12, 2021