Ten women have filed police complaints against Deshaun Watson
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 11:21 AM
Watson is at training camp with the Texans (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / USATODAY)
A total of ten women have filed a complaint with the Houston Police regarding Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin told ESPN on Monday the latest regarding his client.

"There are 10 women that have made complaints to the [Houston] police," Hardin said. "There are a couple of women who we don't know anything about."

Two of the women that filed a complaint have not filed a lawsuit against Watson.

Hardin says that his client is fully cooperating with the police in these serious matters.

"We're fully cooperating with the police. We're fully cooperating with the district attorney's office and, when the criminal investigation is over, we'll fully cooperate with the NFL."

Watson has yet to formally interview with the NFL as that will likely happen after the criminal investigation is complete (trial depositions set to begin in September).

He is currently at Texans training camp and on the trade block.

