Tajh Boyd turned down "Bachelorette" for job at Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, December 16, 2021, 12:06 PM
There isn't much more popular or addictive for diehard reality-show fans than the "Bachelorette" show on ABC on Tuesdays.

The show gives contestants a chance for love as they vie for a red rose, each episode from the same women that they are trying to woo.

OK, I admit it. I have seen a couple of episodes, and they usually follow a similar storyline of drinking, drama, and a lot of broken hearts.

Former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd shared on Wednesday during National Signing Day that he turned down the opportunity to be a contestant on the Bachelorette.

"I almost went on the Bachelorette TV show," Boyd smiled to the audience. "This is a real thing."

Would Tajh and Michelle (this season's Bachelorette) have hit it off? We may never know.

We do know that Boyd has a tremendous coaching career ahead of himself. For Clemson fans, I'm sure they are glad that Boyd is back in Tiger Town working with the football team.

