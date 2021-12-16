Tajh Boyd turned down "Bachelorette" for job at Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

There isn't much more popular or addictive for diehard reality-show fans than the "Bachelorette" show on ABC on Tuesdays.

The show gives contestants a chance for love as they vie for a red rose, each episode from the same women that they are trying to woo.

OK, I admit it. I have seen a couple of episodes, and they usually follow a similar storyline of drinking, drama, and a lot of broken hearts.

Former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd shared on Wednesday during National Signing Day that he turned down the opportunity to be a contestant on the Bachelorette.

"I almost went on the Bachelorette TV show," Boyd smiled to the audience. "This is a real thing."

Would Tajh and Michelle (this season's Bachelorette) have hit it off? We may never know.

We do know that Boyd has a tremendous coaching career ahead of himself. For Clemson fans, I'm sure they are glad that Boyd is back in Tiger Town working with the football team.

How special is Clemson?



True story... @TajhB10 passed on the @BacheloretteABC to come back! ???? pic.twitter.com/92KiuBTlrr — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 15, 2021