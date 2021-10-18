Swinney updates latest on Shipley, Booth and more injuries

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney updated the latest on a number of injuries Monday after practice.

Two Tiger defensive backs could be in a position to return Saturday at No. 23 Pittsburgh (3:30 p.m./ESPN).

"Hoping to get Fred (Davis) back," Swinney said on his call-in show regarding injury updates. "That’s our No. 1 there, and hopefully Booth will be ready to go. We thought he would be ready to go last week but he just didn’t feel confident in where he was. Hopefully he’ll be ready and getting Fred back would be a very big shot in the arm for us because he’s been out two or three weeks with that ankle.

"He’s off to a good start this week."

On offense, tight end Braden Galloway will also return and Swinney says right guard Will Putnam and right tackle Walker Parks being in practice all week can help with O-line continuity.

"We’ll get Galloway back this week. He’s been out a couple ballgames," Swinney said. "Getting Putnam a full week of practice. Getting Walker a full week of practice -- that’s certainly going to help us."

Two Tigers who have been on the shelf a little longer have an optimistic outlook, per Swinney, in 5-star freshman running back Will Shipley (leg) and defensive tackle Tyler Davis (bicep).

"And then we’ll see what happens on some of these other guys. We’re working Shipley and Davis and they’re getting closer and closer. Excited about their return here sooner than later," Swinney said.

Swinney did add later in the show that there were 14 scholarship players out for the Syracuse game and that Saturday at Pitt looks like around the same number.