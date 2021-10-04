Swinney updates injuries with Justyn Ross, Braden Galloway

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his weekly teleconference on Monday evening and discussed one of the big topics with all of the injuries that the team suffered in the win against Boston College.

"We got a lot of guys that would have a hard time playing this week," Swinney commented.

Fortunately for the Tigers, they have a bye week and won't play their next game against Syracuse on September 15.

Swinney was asked about a few playmakers and how they were progressing after leaving the game with injuries.

"[Braden] Galloway and [Justyn] Ross are doing good," he said. "Galloway, he was a little more concussed. Ross, he got hit in the head area, and with his situation, they are going to be very precautious with him, but he's good and looked great today, so I feel good about that."

Swinney confirmed in a later question that both players are in the concussion protocol.

"They both looked good today," Swinney said, and he hopes that both players will be 'ready to roll' by practice Sunday.

In other injury news, Swinney said that QB/WR Will Taylor tore his ACL and will be out for the season.