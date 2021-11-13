Swinney updates injuries to Justyn Ross, Taisun Phommachanh, James Skalski, more

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson got the 44-7 home win against UConn inside Death Valley on Saturday afternoon.

However, it wasn't just one big party, as several players went down with significant injuries during the physical contest.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to reporters following the win and shared an update on some of the injured Tigers including standout receiver Justyn Ross.

"Ross was off to a great start," he said. "He had three really nice plays and then he got hurt on some type of foot injury. We will know where he is tomorrow. Sergio (Allen) got hurt and a couple other guys had to come out."

Ross was seen wearing a boot along with crutches on the sidelines.

Backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh played well in the first half but couldn't continue after a shoulder injury.

"Taisun got banged up," he said. "We were actually going to give him another opportunity to go back in. When we tried to put him back but he couldn’t really do what he needed to do."

Swinney said that they held Will Shipley and Kobe Pace intentionally. Both had injuries that limited them in recent weeks. Pace didn't practice all week, and Shipley practiced, but his foot was still hurting him.

"The injury bug continues to creep on us."

Swinney said that defensive tackle Tre Williams is banged up but battling hard.

"Tre has got every injury you can think of," he said. "He’s unbelievable. I don’t even know who he is still playing. That kid is amazing. It’s just unbelievable. He’s got foot issues and both shoulders. He just rubs dirt on it and keeps coming back. He keeps showing up every Monday...He will be a guy that wherever season is over he has got some surgery coming to get him well. He just refuses to not play."

Swinney also said that James Skalski is fine after going down with an injury.

Xavier Thomas was held as they were being cautious with his hamstring.