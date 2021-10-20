Swinney talks about the reason for Clemson RB transfer
by - Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 6:28 PM
Dukes had a "team issue" and decided to leave.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was asked about running back Michel Duke's transfer this week and offered an extra detail on it.

The junior out of Charleston entered the transfer portal earlier this week. Dukes was largely buried on the depth chart, but he was on the travel roster for the Syracuse trip.

Swinney said Wednesday after practice there was a "team issue" with Dukes "and consequences for that and he just decided he was ready to move on."

"Just had a team issue this week with him and just felt like it was time to move on," Swinney said. "He hasn't really played. You hate it. Again, that's kinda where we are with college football. And he is one of the best athletes on this team, but it takes a lot more than that. I wish him nothing but the best and I will do anything I can to help him. Just focused on the guys that are here."

Dukes had one rush for seven yards and a 3-yard catch this season. He entered 2021 with 205 rushing yards and two scores on 40 carries in 88 snaps over 18 games.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 50) Author
spacer TNET: Swinney talks about the reason for Clemson RB transfer
 TigerNet News
spacer Fire TE***
 GeeVille Tiger®
spacer Fire Caldwell***
 GeeVille Tiger®
spacer Bench DJ***
 GeeVille Tiger®
spacer use the xfer portal***
 GeeVille Tiger®
spacer Re: use the xfer portal***
 FutureDoc
spacer He was a panic signing in the first place and nobody thought
 CM Shack
spacer Fire TNET***
 TigerCook®
spacer The “team issue” is that our offense stinks and Dukes
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: The “team issue” is that our offense stinks and Dukes
 Dubiggity
spacer Fly away cootie!!!***
 GSCtiger®
spacer If what you say is true, being late to any team
 smitty1959®
spacer Re: If what you say is true, being late to any team
 Dubiggity
spacer And yes, I TD ed all your posts. Most people don't fess
 smitty1959®
spacer Re: And yes, I TD ed all your posts. Most people don't fess
 Dubiggity
spacer Tell 'em u6c coot, no one knows losing better than you
 clemson80tiger
spacer Re: The “team issue” is that our offense stinks and Dukes
 Tigerman1978
spacer Re: The “team issue” is that our offense stinks and Dukes
 JohnSimm971
spacer Or maybe
 T3Tiger®
spacer Re: Or maybe
 JohnSimm971
spacer Re: The “team issue” is that our offense stinks and Dukes
 BaronVonBarlow®
spacer Re: The “team issue” is that our offense stinks and Dukes
 JohnSimm971
spacer Re: The “team issue” is that our offense stinks and Dukes
 Dubiggity
spacer Re: The “team issue” is that our offense stinks and Dukes
 Dubiggity
spacer Re: The “team issue” is that our offense stinks and Dukes
 e2themfd
spacer Re: The “team issue” is that our offense stinks and Dukes
 jarheadtiger®
spacer Re: The “team issue” is that our offense stinks and Dukes
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: The “team issue” is that our offense stinks and Dukes
 jstone D329
spacer Re: The “team issue” is that our offense stinks and Dukes
 Tigerluvr
spacer Re: The “team issue” is that our offense stinks and Dukes
 Bareftn
spacer Re: The “team issue” is that our offense stinks and Dukes
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: The “team issue” is that our offense stinks and Dukes
 JohnSimm971
spacer Re: The “team issue” is that our offense stinks and Dukes
 T3Tiger®
spacer Re: The “team issue” is that our offense stinks and Dukes
 JohnSimm971
spacer Re: The “team issue” is that our offense stinks and Dukes
 Valley Boy
spacer 10000% agree with Dabo
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney talks about the reason for Clemson RB transfer
 JohnSimm971
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney talks about the reason for Clemson RB transfer
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney talks about the reason for Clemson RB transfer
 Bareftn
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney talks about the reason for Clemson RB transfer
 TigersO
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney talks about the reason for Clemson RB transfer
 JohnSimm971
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney talks about the reason for Clemson RB transfer
 T3Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney talks about the reason for Clemson RB transfer
 JohnSimm971
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney talks about the reason for Clemson RB transfer
 JohnSimm971
spacer Come on, man. Just relax***
 jba6ch®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney talks about the reason for Clemson RB transfer
 BaronVonBarlow®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney talks about the reason for Clemson RB transfer
 Winitall18
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney talks about the reason for Clemson RB transfer
 JohnSimm971
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney talks about the reason for Clemson RB transfer
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney talks about the reason for Clemson RB transfer
 orangeshirt
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney talks about the reason for Clemson RB transfer
 Wild Hogg
