Swinney says there's a 'complete blowup' coming for college football and it's needed

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney offered his look into the crystal ball for college football's future and he sees -- and says there needs to be -- some big change to the structure.

Swinney did an interview with ESPN this week and hit on a number of subjects, including what's ahead for college football.

"I think there's going to be a complete blowup ... especially in football, and there needs to be," Swinney told ESPN. "I think eventually there will be some type of break and another division. Right now, you got everybody in one group, and it's not feasible. Alabama has different problems than Middle Tennessee, but we're trying to make them all the same and it's just not. I think you'll have 40 or 50 teams and a commissioner and here are the rules."

On the eve of Clemson's spring game Saturday (1 p.m./ACCN), Swinney went on further about differences within programs at the FBS level.

"There's so much bureaucracy and you can't get anything done in a real-time manner. It's frustrating," Swinney said to ESPN. "The communication is not good and the rules are outdated. Again, there have been a lot of positives when it comes to the scholarships. But you've got all these people voting on things, and it's just not apples to apples."

He also called the current Name/Image/Likeness environment "out of control" despite his endorsement of what NIL can do for players individually, adding that "the kids are going to be ones who suffer in the end" with the current setup and that many will "end up with no degrees and make decisions based on the wrong things."

"I am against anything that devalues education," Swinney said. "That's what I'm against. I am for anything that incentivizes education. People will come after me because I've always said that I'm against the professionalism of college athletics, and I am. Kids don't know what they don't know. That's a slippery slope if you professionalize college athletics, and now you've got salaries and taxes and you can fire kids on the spot and they've got to pay for their tuition and they pay for their housing and everything else.

"Athletic directors would sign up for that in a heartbeat. They'd save money."