Swinney says ‘it hurts’ to see headlines lately on Deshaun Watson
by - Staff Writer - Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 6:01 PM
Dabo Swinney says Deshaun Watson has never lied to him.
Dabo Swinney says Deshaun Watson has never lied to him.

Former Clemson star quarterback Deshaun Watson's name has been all over the headlines lately as claims of his sexual misconduct have grown and lawyers have disputed the details surrounding the lawsuits.

As of this week, Watson is facing claims from 22 women, and his counsel has cast doubt on the allegations as being "replete with mischaracterizations of Mr. Watson’s conduct" and ranging "from being misleading, to fraudulent, to slanderous.”

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was asked about his feelings Wednesday in watching the story play out over media and social media.

“Well just like everybody, certainly just disappointed to see his name in the paper for things like that," Swinney told ESPN Radio. "It hurts -- when it’s someone you know. We all read things about people all the time, but when it’s someone you have a personal relationship with, love and respect -- it hurts. So, it’s very disappointing to see his name in the paper and all that stuff."

Swinney indicated that he has spoken to Watson recently and heard his side of the story.

"All I can say is, I only know one Deshaun Watson and that’s the one I’ve had experience with for many years now and that’s all I can go by is the Deshaun I know and the experience I’ve had," Swinney said. "Obviously there’s a legal process that has to take its course and we’ll see, but I believe in Deshaun Watson and know what he’s told me and he’s never lied to me before.

"I have to stand on that."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Swinney says ‘it hurts’ to see headlines lately on Deshaun Watson
Swinney says ‘it hurts’ to see headlines lately on Deshaun Watson
Clemson commit vaults up 247Sports ranking update
Clemson commit vaults up 247Sports ranking update
Analyst says Trevor Lawrence has missed out on at least $150 million in earnings
Analyst says Trevor Lawrence has missed out on at least $150 million in earnings
Former Clemson guard changes his mind, announces new transfer school
Former Clemson guard changes his mind, announces new transfer school
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest