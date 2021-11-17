Swinney reveals Justyn Ross' NFL decision

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Justyn Ross has likely worn Clemson's Orange and White for the last time on the field.

Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday after practice that Ross is set for surgery on a stress fracture in his foot and Ross' next training will likely be for the NFL draft.

Ross could come back for another season with the Tigers, but Swinney says the decision has been made.

"It's not going to take long for him to get well, I don't know if he can play in the bowl game or not but he'll be ready to train and do what he needs to do for the (NFL) combine," Swinney said. "He doesn't need another season here. He's going pro. He's going to be a great one. He's more than ready. He would've been ready last year if he hadn't got hurt."

Ross missed the 2020 campaign after surgery on a congenital fusion in his neck and spine area that was discovered during spring practice that year. Ross was cleared to play football fully just weeks before the start of the 2021 season.

"He'll get himself healthy and it's amazing what he's been able to do," Swinney said. "His toughness is second to none. What he's put on tape and for people to see him playing football and put some of their fears to rest and the fact that he's battled all year. Really, what I can say is his last play of his career is the epitome of Justyn Ross. Just tough and fighting for every ounce. That's really what I'll always have etched in my mind. He fought to get back and fighting for everything he can get on that play."