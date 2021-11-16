Swinney opted out of Coaches Poll but says Clemson should be ranked
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Nov 16, Tue 13:54
Clemson has seven wins on the season
Clemson has seven wins on the season

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked by TigerNet's David Hood during Tuesday's press conference if he thought his team should be ranked in the Top 25 with their seven wins and three losses.

"Absolutely. No question," Swinney said confidently.

"I didn't vote this year, though," he said regarding the Coaches Poll. "This is the first time in my head coaching career I opted out. I opted out of that. 13 years of doing that. All the drama last year. It was just a distraction for my team based on what I felt. It was just something I could eliminate. It doesn't matter anyway. Who cares?

Swinney believes that you have to give credit to some solid football teams that beat Clemson this season.

"It just comes with who we are as a program," he said. "Nobody wants to give any of our opponents any credit. Georgia is pretty good. I think we played them pretty good. They only scored 3 points on us. We scored the other 7. NC State is pretty good. Pretty good team at their place double overtime. Pitt pretty good. Their place and had our chance to win it. So I think it's more Clemson stinks as opposed to the opponents are good. I think that is something that just comes with who were are as a program. Whether that is fair or not? I just know we lost to some good teams that were better than us that day."

Georgia is currently No. 1, Pittsburgh is No. 19, and North Carolina State is No. 24 in the latest Coaches Poll.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson begins Charleston Classic action versus Temple
Clemson begins Charleston Classic action versus Temple
WATCH: Swinney on Justyn Ross preparing for NFL, latest on injuries
WATCH: Swinney on Justyn Ross preparing for NFL, latest on injuries
4-star WR target commits to another ACC school
4-star WR target commits to another ACC school
Swinney reveals Justyn Ross' NFL decision
Swinney reveals Justyn Ross' NFL decision
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 39) Author
spacer TNET: Swinney opted out of Coaches Poll but says Clemson should be ranked
 TigerNet News
spacer It seems like hale always asks questions that get
 colberttiger
spacer Dabo is right....
 ClemfanWV
spacer Re: Dabo is right....
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Come on man. Until 2015 we finished in the top 5 a grand total
 PeppaTiger
spacer Re: Dabo is right....
 RaceCityTiger1977®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney opted out of Coaches Poll but says Clemson should be ranked
 Pig®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney opted out of Coaches Poll but says Clemson should be ranked
 CUnext
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney opted out of Coaches Poll but says Clemson should be ranked
 clemson2003®
spacer Ed Zachery
 CUnext
spacer Re: Ed Zachery
 clemson2003®
spacer Re: Ed Zachery
 CUnext
spacer Re: Ed Zachery
 clemson2003®
spacer Re: Ed Zachery
 T3Tiger®
spacer Re: Ed Zachery
 Rswanson
spacer Re: Ed Zachery
 T3Tiger®
spacer Re: Ed Zachery
 DeafOrangutan
spacer Re: Ed Zachery
 Bareftn
spacer Re: Ed Zachery
 tigered1®
spacer Re: Ed Zachery
 CUAllTheWay®
spacer Re: Ed Zachery
 tigered1®
spacer Re: Ed Zachery
 Native
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney opted out of Coaches Poll but says Clemson should be ranked
 Greg5360
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney opted out of Coaches Poll but says Clemson should be ranked
 clemson2003®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney opted out of Coaches Poll but says Clemson should be ranked
 CUAllTheWay®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney opted out of Coaches Poll but says Clemson should be ranked
 CUAllTheWay®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney opted out of Coaches Poll but says Clemson should be ranked
 Native
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney opted out of Coaches Poll but says Clemson should be ranked
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney opted out of Coaches Poll but says Clemson should be ranked
 CUAllTheWay®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney opted out of Coaches Poll but says Clemson should be ranked
 clemson2003®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney opted out of Coaches Poll but says Clemson should be ranked
 CUAllTheWay®
spacer I sure wish he had “opted out” last year.
 Clemson_Orange
spacer Re: I sure wish he had “opted out” last year.
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: I sure wish he had “opted out” last year.
 Rswanson
spacer Re: I sure wish he had “opted out” last year.
 Native
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney opted out of Coaches Poll but says Clemson should be ranked
 dkmoore1975
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney opted out of Coaches Poll but says Clemson should be ranked
 CUAllTheWay®
spacer Re: Tigers not ranked is a direct reflection
 clemvol
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney opted out of Coaches Poll but says Clemson should be ranked
 leftie
spacer Keep your mouth shut, FFS
 jba6ch®
Read all 39 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest