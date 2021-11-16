Swinney opted out of Coaches Poll but says Clemson should be ranked

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked by TigerNet's David Hood during Tuesday's press conference if he thought his team should be ranked in the Top 25 with their seven wins and three losses.

"Absolutely. No question," Swinney said confidently.

"I didn't vote this year, though," he said regarding the Coaches Poll. "This is the first time in my head coaching career I opted out. I opted out of that. 13 years of doing that. All the drama last year. It was just a distraction for my team based on what I felt. It was just something I could eliminate. It doesn't matter anyway. Who cares?

Swinney believes that you have to give credit to some solid football teams that beat Clemson this season.

"It just comes with who we are as a program," he said. "Nobody wants to give any of our opponents any credit. Georgia is pretty good. I think we played them pretty good. They only scored 3 points on us. We scored the other 7. NC State is pretty good. Pretty good team at their place double overtime. Pitt pretty good. Their place and had our chance to win it. So I think it's more Clemson stinks as opposed to the opponents are good. I think that is something that just comes with who were are as a program. Whether that is fair or not? I just know we lost to some good teams that were better than us that day."

Georgia is currently No. 1, Pittsburgh is No. 19, and North Carolina State is No. 24 in the latest Coaches Poll.