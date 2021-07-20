Swinney on past comments about paying players: "People hear what they want to hear"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Head coach Dabo Swinney has gone from a walk-on player to a grad assistant coach, to an assistant coach, and finally an elite head coach during his football career.

Swinney has been around college athletics for a very long time and had some past quotes about possibly quitting if players got paid.

However, Swinney told reporters on Tuesday that he never had problems with the NIL.

"People hear what they want to hear," he said. "Unfortunately, people write what they want to write that will fit the story they need. It's just not accurate. I've never had a problem with name, image, and likeness. I think it should be more. If I was the czar I would have done it differently. I don't think everyone is going to have much opportunity with it. Some will. I would have liked it to have been tied to graduation, education. I didn't get a vote in that. It is what it is."