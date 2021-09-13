Swinney on Lyn-J Dixon's third-string spot: "That's just where he is"
by - Monday, September 13, 2021, 9:12 PM
Dixon has five carries over two games for 37 yards and a 14-yard TD catch.
Sometimes the depth chart released by Clemson can come with quite the serving of salt, but there's no mistaking one part of it this week.

Lyn-J Dixon and his playing time early in the season -- or lack thereof -- has been addressed by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney already, but Swinney was asked on his call-in show Monday about Dixon being listed as third-string behind Will Shipley and Kobe Pace this week.

"That's just where he is," Swinney said. "That's just where he's earned to be right now. Kobe and Shipley have done what they needed to do on and off the field to be in that position.

"Lyn-J is hopefully gonna come on and mature a little bit and buy into what we need him to do on and off the field. If he does that, the football part will take care of itself. But it all goes together. Or at least it does here."

Swinney said that Dixon was a part of RB coach CJ Spiller's "doghouse" on Saturday, and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott addressed their relationship Monday.

“Obviously, Lyn-J has been used to me, and now he’s just getting used to Spiller. But y’all know Spiller, y’all know the character that he has and how he’s going to establish the hierarchy in that room,” Elliott said. “And any of us that are in a situation where you’ve got a chain of command, you’ve got to respect the chain of command and do things according to how the person that’s leading the room sets it. So, it’s really more accountability and communication between the two. They’re working through it. But you know our program, too. That’s what the foundation of our program is – accountability.”

Dixon has played 30 snaps so far, ranking third to Pace (44) and Shipley (42), but the senior has averaged 8.5 yards per touch of the ball this season with a touchdown (five rushes for 37 yards; 1 TD catch for 14 yards).

