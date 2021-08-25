Swinney is all smiles seeing Justyn Ross back after thinking he'd never play again

TigerNet Staff by

Justyn Ross' injury outlook was bleak last spring, after the talented receiver found out he had a congenital fusion in his neck and spine.

After talking with Ross and hearing the doctors out, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday there was a point that he didn't think Ross would play again.

"First of all, as a player he’s so gifted, and what he’s dealt with over these past 19 months and how he has grinded and handled the storm and kept the faith and got through some tough days," Swinney told the Packer and Durham Show on Wednesday. "I’m just so proud of him. I’m thankful for just amazing doctors. Because honestly, I didn’t think he’d ever play football again, at the very beginning of this.

"To see where he is now, it’s just incredible. It really is."

Ross was cleared to return earlier this month after also clearing COVID-19 protocol in mid-August. Swinney said all he and Ross can do is smile at this point after a long journey.

"To see him out there scrimmaging and being tackled and so forth, It’s just a blessing," Swinney said. "All you can do is smile. He’s full of joy and excited about going and doing what he loves to do. He’s special. There’s no doubt about it.

"Again, I think we’ve got a great, great room at receiver. But he’s definitely the alpha."

Ross earned freshman All-America honors with a team-best 1,000 receiving yards on 46 catches with nine touchdowns in 2018. Battling injury as a sophomore, the 6-foot-4 target garnered an All-ACC honorable mention with a team-best 66 catches for 865 yards and eight TDs.