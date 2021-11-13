Swinney confirms injury for QB Taisun Phommachanh
Saturday, November 13, 2021
The injury bug keeps hitting the Tigers.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the ACC Network for a few seconds during his halftime interview and was asked about the status of quarterback Taisun Phommachanh.

"TP said he banged up his shoulder and couldn't throw," Swinney said.

No word yet if he will be available to return in the second half of action or is out for the remainder of the game.

Phommachanh had looked impressive, connecting on his only throw to freshman receiver Dacari Collins for 33 yards.

He also rushed three times for 16 yards including a touchdown score.

Update: Phommachanh just walked out of the locker room in street clothes with five minutes to go in the third quarter.

In other injury news, Justyn Ross is out of the contest with a lower leg injury and linebacker Sergio Allen was helped off the field after being injured on a special teams play.

