Super Bowl champ "100% confident" Trevor Lawrence will be NFL superstar

TigerNet Staff by

FOX Sports analyst and Super Bowl champion Greg Jennings didn't hold back in his outlook for the Clemson product and newly-named Jaguars starting QB Trevor Lawrence.

Jennings was asked his confidence level on Lawrence achieving superstardom and Jennings is indeed supremely confident in the No. 1 overall draft pick.

"100 percent. 100 percent confident he’s going to be a superstar in this league," Jennings said. "Yes, I know everybody says, ‘Wait, don’t say 100 percent. Nothing is guaranteed.’ This is guaranteed in my book when you look at the two pieces that are coming together. Let’s start with Urban Meyer...Success all the way up. (Three) national championships. He understands how to build around great players and make them work together to achieve an extremely difficult task. Now you look at Trevor Lawrence. He’s the player. He’s the ability. He’s the talent. He’s won at every level that he’s been at thus far."

The two-time Pro Bowl selection also likes how Lawrence carries himself off the field.

"What I see about Trevor Lawrence is that he doesn’t make it about himself," Jennings said. "And so when you put gentlemen who understand what it takes to win and who has what it takes to win, if you put them in the same room -- why am I going to have any doubt that they’re going to have success? I’m not. I’m not going to do it. I believe Urban Meyer has a plan and he’s going to put that plan together and all we have to do is see that come to fruition.

"A superstar in this league is what Trevor Lawrence is going to be. That is what he already is as far as a name and now his play is going to take him to that level."

