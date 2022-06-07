Sporting News ranks Dabo Swinney, top-25 coaches in FBS

The top-two coaches in college football remained the same for Sporting News' FBS coach rankings going into the 2022 campaign.

Nick Saban leads the way and Clemson's Dabo Swinney is topping the rest of college football.

"There is a temptation to bump Kirby Smart ahead of Swinney knowing the Bulldogs won the head-to-head matchup last season and have a slightly better record over the last three seasons," SN's Bill Bender said. "Swinney, however, has built a world where a 10-win season at Clemson is perceived as a down year. Swinney still has a program capable of making a national championship run, but there's a little more pressure to prove it in 2022."

Georgia's Smart is indeed No. 3 now, followed by Ohio State's Ryan Day and Cincinnati's Luke Fickell in the top-5.

The next-best from the ACC is a new one in Miami's Mario Cristobal at No. 11.

Also in the Coastal, UNC's Mack Brown is No. 15 and Pitt's Pat Narduzzi is No. 23.

Wake Forest's Dave Clawson rounds out the conference reps at No. 24.