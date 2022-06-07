Clemson is coming off of a 10-3 campaign, but the respect is still there for what Dabo Swinney's built and what the Tigers can do in 2022.
Clemson is coming off of a 10-3 campaign, but the respect is still there for what Dabo Swinney's built and what the Tigers can do in 2022.

Sporting News ranks Dabo Swinney, top-25 coaches in FBS
by - 2022 Jun 7, Tue 11:21

The top-two coaches in college football remained the same for Sporting News' FBS coach rankings going into the 2022 campaign.

Nick Saban leads the way and Clemson's Dabo Swinney is topping the rest of college football.

"There is a temptation to bump Kirby Smart ahead of Swinney knowing the Bulldogs won the head-to-head matchup last season and have a slightly better record over the last three seasons," SN's Bill Bender said. "Swinney, however, has built a world where a 10-win season at Clemson is perceived as a down year. Swinney still has a program capable of making a national championship run, but there's a little more pressure to prove it in 2022."

Georgia's Smart is indeed No. 3 now, followed by Ohio State's Ryan Day and Cincinnati's Luke Fickell in the top-5.

The next-best from the ACC is a new one in Miami's Mario Cristobal at No. 11.

Also in the Coastal, UNC's Mack Brown is No. 15 and Pitt's Pat Narduzzi is No. 23.

Wake Forest's Dave Clawson rounds out the conference reps at No. 24.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Growing Clemson '23 class sees big moves in Rivals rankings
Growing Clemson '23 class sees big moves in Rivals rankings
TigerImpact signs NIL deals with 16 Clemson student-athletes
TigerImpact signs NIL deals with 16 Clemson student-athletes
Clemson student-athletes record impressive spring GPA
Clemson student-athletes record impressive spring GPA
4-star OL commits to Clemson
4-star OL commits to Clemson
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest