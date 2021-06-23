Sporting News predicts Clemson's Playoff path

TigerNet Staff by

The usual suspects in the College Football Playoff again? The relatively short history of the CFP tells us to not expect much different.

Sporting News is projecting the top-four in Playoff appearances though 2014 to make it again, with Alabama and Ohio State meeting in the Orange Bowl and Clemson and Oklahoma playing in the Cotton Bowl.

"This would be the more entertaining matchup given it features two of the top three quarterbacks in SN’s Top 25 QB rankings," SN's Bill Bender said of the potential Cotton Bowl. "Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei and Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler would put on an offensive show in this one. Which program faces more pressure? The Sooners are 0-4 in CFP semifinals, and the Tigers have been routed in their last two appearances."

Bender then goes on to predict Clemson and Alabama to face off again for the national title.

The Crimson Tide (11) and Tigers (10) are the only teams to play double-digit CFP games already, with Ohio State playing in six CFP games and Oklahoma going 0-fer in four tries, as referenced by Bender.

Clemson and Alabama led the way recently in the Caesars Sportsbook over/under win totals at 11.5, with Ohio State and Oklahoma next (11), and Clemson-opener Georgia after that (10.5).