Some details emerging from upcoming ACC/Big Ten/Pac-12 alliance

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Two national outlets reported Friday that an alliance of the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences is coming, but what exactly is it?

The Athletic reported first that a formal announcement of the alliance will come as early as next week, which will act as an answer to the SEC securing major national brands Texas and Oklahoma out from underneath the Big 12 last month.

The Athletic report says the three of what was formerly a Power Five-conference group "believe they are like-minded" and still want to "prioritize broad-based sports offerings" and academic profile.

ESPN offered a few more details later on Friday with a whole list of reasons why the alliance might make sense: "A confluence of seismic shifts within the college sports landscape -- including name, image and likeness (NIL), playoff expansion, a Supreme Court ruling that opens the door to antitrust litigation against the NCAA and its membership, and the SEC's addition of Texas and Oklahoma -- has created a desire among the three leagues to find philosophical common ground to chart a path forward."

ESPN's report says an "alliance committee" with several athletic directors and all three league commissioners was formed shortly after the SEC's surprise expansion.

The most enticing and potentially money-making endeavor comes with football scheduling among the leagues, but ESPN's sources say that's not quite that far down the road in the talks.

"No one is tearing up future scheduling contracts yet," an ACC AD told the publication.

Another ESPN story Friday said the leagues view the alliance "as an alternative to expansion," working together instead of poaching schools.

Overshadowed lately, the proposed expansion of the Playoff to 12 teams could serve as the first power move for this new alliance.

"Several sources said members of the Pac-12 and Big Ten had expressed concern over the scope of expansion, preferring a six- or eight-team model. Two of the ACC's most influential coaches, North Carolina's Mack Brown and Clemson's Dabo Swinney, both criticized the 12-team approach, too. When news broke about the SEC's flirtations with Texas and Oklahoma, the backlash intensified, with (Pac-12 commissioner George) Kliavkoff expressing his opinion that the leagues might benefit most by waiting until the playoff's TV rights can go to market in 2025," said the ESPN report.

How the SEC responds to the three-conference alignment is another matter, especially if the conglomerate is unable to agree on key issues.

"If the end game is the creation of super conferences that include 24 or more teams each, this type of alliance could push the SEC to make even more moves toward that outcome. And as one AD said, even within his own league, it's unlikely there will be uniform agreement on all issues, and leagues should 'be prepared for a lot more 8-6 votes.' So if this alliance drives a wedge between, say, Ohio State and the rest of the Big Ten, or Clemson and the rest of the ACC, does that set the stage for the SEC to make another big move?" ESPN's report queried.