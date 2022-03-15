Sleeper team joins group trying to acquire Deshaun Watson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The hometown team is interested in Deshaun Watson.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Atlanta Falcons are in the mix for Watson's services.

"The Falcons have emerged as a sleeper team to acquire Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, league sources tell @mortreport and me," Schefter posted on Twitter. "The Falcons join the Panthers, Saints, and Browns as teams that have met with, or are interested in, trading for Watson."

The Falcons are high on Watson since he worked for the organization for several years back in the day as a ballboy. According to reports, Watson and Falcons owner Arthur Blank have a good relationship.

Watson will meet the Falcons on Wednesday.

Watson's hometown of Gainesville is close to the Falcons' practice facility in Flower Branch.

Do the Falcons have serious interest in Watson with veteran Matt Ryan on the ballclub, or are they just trying to raise the trade costs for the Panthers, Saints, and others?

It should be interesting to see what happens next with Watson's NFL career.

Deshaun Watson was once a ball boy for the #Falcons pic.twitter.com/DPESqkLuIw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 15, 2022

From Free Agency Frenzy: The #Falcons have interest in Deshaun Watson, as do the #Panthers. But it appears as of now the #Saints may be in the strongest position. The #Browns meeting is this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/gPtbvq2ejw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022