Six different Tigers land on Nagurski, Outland Trophy watch lists

TigerNet Staff by

The Football Writers Association of America announced Tuesday that four Clemson players — defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, defensive end Myles Murphy, linebacker James Skalski and safety Nolan Turner — have been named to the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (nation's best defender).

The Football Writers Association of America also announced Tuesday that three Clemson players — Bresee, defensive tackle Tyler Davis and offensive tackle Jordan McFadden — have been named to the watch list for the Outland Trophy (nation's best interior lineman).

Bresee became the second ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in Clemson history last season, joining Dexter Lawrence (2016). The first-team All-ACC honoree and freshman All-American enters 2021 credited with 33 tackles (6.5 for loss), 4.0 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a safety in 432 defensive snaps over 12 games (10 starts).

Murphy was named a freshman All-American according to The Athletic, ESPN, Rivals and the Football Writers Association of America, as well as ACC Co-Newcomer of the Year by the AP, credited with 51 tackles (including a team-high 12.0 for loss), 4.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and a pass breakup in 414 snaps over 12 games (six starts).

Davis enters 2021 credited with 68 tackles (14.0 for loss), 7.5 sacks, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 735 snaps over 22 games (20 starts).

Skalski is a returning team captain who enters 2021 credited with 210 career tackles (16.0 tackles for loss), 7.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, two fumble recoveries (one he returned 17 yards for a touchdown) and a forced fumble in 1,222 snaps over 56 games (25 starts) in his career.

Turner, a second-team All-American last season, enters his bonus year of eligibility in 2021 credited with 190 tackles (11.5 for loss), 17 passes broken up, six interceptions returned 76 yards, a sack and a forced fumble in 1,537 snaps over 55 career games (15 starts).

McFadden, who picked up second-team All-ACC honors from PFF last season, enters 2021 having played 1,099 career snaps over 29 career games (12 starts).