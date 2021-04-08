Sign up for Tee Higgins & Isaiah Simmons Football Camp

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out this great and exciting opportunity for your youngster to meet and spend some time with former Clemson dynamic duo of Tee Higgins and Isaiah Simmons.

The Tee Higgins & Isaiah Simmons Camp is for all positions ages 6-16 focusing on football as well as role modeling and leadership with each player receiving individual instruction from Higgins & Simmons and the opportunity to get an individual picture with both players. Tickets start at $95 and camp limited to 250 total spots!

It will be held at the Kroc Center (424 Westfield St., Greenville, SC 29601) on May 22 from 2:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

*** Details from the camp website: If you registered for the camp that was rescheduled, your camper is automatically transferred to the new camp date. After the registration form is completed and payment is made, you will receive a payment confirmation from PayPal which confirms they are registered for the camp. The payment confirmation from PayPal is all you will receive until WE EMAIL THE CAMP SCHEDULE ON 5/18/21 with detailed camp information including what to bring, what to wear, etc. No tickets are needed. The camper’s name will be on the check-in list when they arrive. Dress in athletic clothes, cleats, or sneakers (non-contact camp so no pads or helmets).

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER and if you have any questions, please call 864-350-1222 (M-F 9 AM- 7 PM ET), or email info@everettsm.com.