Several Deshaun Watson accusers to have national interview with HBO's Bryant Gumbel
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 May 21, Sat 12:15
Watson is reportedly in the Bahamas with teammates (Ken Blaze - USA Today Sports)
Watson is reportedly in the Bahamas with teammates (Ken Blaze - USA Today Sports)

The Deshaun Watson saga continues.

Watson finished up his three days of questioning by NFL officials from Monday to Wednesday of this week.

However, according to his lawyer Rusty Hardin via Yahoo Sports, the NFL might ask for an additional day to interview him.

“Deshaun has and will continue to fully cooperate with the NFL in what is clearly a very detailed and aggressive investigation,” Hardin said. “He has voluntarily answered every single question over a long and tedious three days, and there may be another day as well in the near future. The investigators were very prepared, have obviously done a great deal of research and work on the case, and Deshaun has been incredibly forthcoming and honest with them.

“The NFL investigation continues, and the time frame for its conclusion is up to them. We in turn intend to continue to cooperate as we seek to show them and everyone else that Deshaun never acted inappropriate in any way, nor did he in any way violate the NFL code of conduct.”

Next week, several of his accusers are going public in a joint interview on HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel."

"Several women who have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct sit down for their first ever national TV interview," the HBO press release read. "In the report, they detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to Watson’s record-breaking $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns. Soledad O’Brien reports."

The show will air Tuesday, May 24, at 10 pm ET.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Crypto crash costing Trevor Lawrence millions
Crypto crash costing Trevor Lawrence millions
Several Deshaun Watson accusers to have national interview with HBO's Bryant Gumbel
Several Deshaun Watson accusers to have national interview with HBO's Bryant Gumbel
ACC reported record revenue share for schools in '21 fiscal year
ACC reported record revenue share for schools in '21 fiscal year
4-star CB commits to Clemson
4-star CB commits to Clemson
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 22) Author
spacer TNET: Several Deshaun Watson accusers to have national interview with HBO's Bryant Gumbel
 TigerNet News
spacer In todays' Cancel Culture society, Deshaun has already been
 76er®
spacer Re: In todays' Cancel Culture society, Deshaun has already been
 jbs2108
spacer Re: In todays' Cancel Culture society, Deshaun has already been
 ClemsonTigers44
spacer Re: In todays' Cancel Culture society, Deshaun has already been
 JPF16®
spacer Re: In todays' Cancel Culture society, Deshaun has already been
 ClemsonTigers44
spacer Re: In todays' Cancel Culture society, Deshaun has already been
 ClemsonTigers44
spacer Re: TNET: Several Deshaun Watson accusers to have national interview with HBO's Bryant Gumbel
 LCTiger97
spacer lol Bryant Gumbel***
 T3Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Several Deshaun Watson accusers to have national interview with HBO's Bryant Gumbel
 Toyotatiger
spacer Re: TNET: Several Deshaun Watson accusers to have national interview with HBO's Bryant Gumbel
 hoppercats2
spacer Re: TNET: Several Deshaun Watson accusers to have national interview with HBO's Bryant Gumbel
 rhpltmeg®
spacer Re: TNET: Several Deshaun Watson accusers to have national interview with HBO's Bryant Gumbel
 ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: Several Deshaun Watson accusers to have national interview with HBO's Bryant Gumbel
 carolinachef
spacer Re: TNET: Several Deshaun Watson accusers to have national interview with HBO's Bryant Gumbel
 ClemsonTigers44
spacer Re: TNET: Several Deshaun Watson accusers to have national interview with HBO's Bryant Gumbel
 ClemsonTigers44
spacer Re: TNET: Several Deshaun Watson accusers to have national interview with HBO's Bryant Gumbel
 J Clarke
spacer Re: TNET: Several Deshaun Watson accusers to have national interview with HBO's Bryant Gumbel
 carolinachef
spacer Re: TNET: Several Deshaun Watson accusers to have national interview with HBO's Bryant Gumbel
 ClemsonTigers44
spacer It is very normal to look for masseuses on Instagram***
 Classof08
spacer Re: TNET: Several Deshaun Watson accusers to have national interview with HBO's Bryant Gumbel
 JPF16®
spacer Re: TNET: Several Deshaun Watson accusers to have national interview with HBO's Bryant Gumbel
 rhettfla
spacer Re: TNET: Several Deshaun Watson accusers to have national interview with HBO's Bryant Gumbel
 boricuatiger
Read all 22 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest