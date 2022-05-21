Several Deshaun Watson accusers to have national interview with HBO's Bryant Gumbel

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Deshaun Watson saga continues.

Watson finished up his three days of questioning by NFL officials from Monday to Wednesday of this week.

However, according to his lawyer Rusty Hardin via Yahoo Sports, the NFL might ask for an additional day to interview him.

“Deshaun has and will continue to fully cooperate with the NFL in what is clearly a very detailed and aggressive investigation,” Hardin said. “He has voluntarily answered every single question over a long and tedious three days, and there may be another day as well in the near future. The investigators were very prepared, have obviously done a great deal of research and work on the case, and Deshaun has been incredibly forthcoming and honest with them.

“The NFL investigation continues, and the time frame for its conclusion is up to them. We in turn intend to continue to cooperate as we seek to show them and everyone else that Deshaun never acted inappropriate in any way, nor did he in any way violate the NFL code of conduct.”

Next week, several of his accusers are going public in a joint interview on HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel."

"Several women who have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct sit down for their first ever national TV interview," the HBO press release read. "In the report, they detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to Watson’s record-breaking $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns. Soledad O’Brien reports."

The show will air Tuesday, May 24, at 10 pm ET.