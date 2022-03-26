Second grand jury declines to indict Deshaun Watson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Another grand jury in Texas has declined to indict quarterback Deshaun Watson this week of sexual misconduct charges.

"After a careful and thorough review of the facts and evidence documented in the reports prepared by the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office and the Houston Police Department, as well as hearing testimony from witnesses, the Grand Jury for Brazoria County has declined to charge Deshaun Watson with any crimes. Accordingly, this matter is closed," Brazoria County District Attorney Tom Selleck said in a statement.

Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin released the following statement.

"We've known all along what people who learn the facts also know -- Deshaun committed no crimes. In fact, two separate grand juries have now found that there wasn't even probable cause to believe he committed a crime."

"It is time to let the civil litigation proceed at a normal pace and for Deshaun Watson to take his place as the quarterback of the future for the Browns. I am fully confident that the Cleveland community will discover that Deshaun Watson is not just a great quarterback but also an incredibly decent person they will be proud to have represent their city."

The Browns also released a statement after the decision not to indict Watson on any charges.

"We are acutely aware and empathetic to the highly personal sentiments expressed about this decision," Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam said in the statement. "Our team's comprehensive evaluation process was of utmost importance due to the sensitive nature of his situation and the complex factors involved. We also understand there are still some legal proceedings that are ongoing and we will respect due process."

Watson was introduced as the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Friday as he signed a five-year fully guaranteed contract worth $230 million.