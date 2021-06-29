'SEC Shorts' releases hilarious video about CFB playoff
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, June 29, 2021, 10:57 AM

Check out this fun video by 'SEC Shorts' focusing on Alabama and Clemson being one of the four annual teams in the college football playoff.

"I want to see other people," the actress portraying the CFB playoff said. "I want to see twelve other people. You didn't do anything."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
'SEC Shorts' releases hilarious video about CFB playoff
'SEC Shorts' releases hilarious video about CFB playoff
Memorial service for Altroy Bodrick
Memorial service for Altroy Bodrick
Clemson two-sport enrollee wins SC Player of Year honor
Clemson two-sport enrollee wins SC Player of Year honor
NCAA set to adopt interim NIL policy this week
NCAA set to adopt interim NIL policy this week
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest