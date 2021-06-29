'SEC Shorts' releases hilarious video about CFB playoff

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out this fun video by 'SEC Shorts' focusing on Alabama and Clemson being one of the four annual teams in the college football playoff.

"I want to see other people," the actress portraying the CFB playoff said. "I want to see twelve other people. You didn't do anything."

The Playoff tells Clemson and Alabama she wants to see other people. Like a lot of other people. pic.twitter.com/Lp3ml1qAPZ — SEC Shorts (@SECShorts) June 29, 2021