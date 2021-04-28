S.C. bill to allow compensation for college athletes passes, going to governor

An S.C. bill proposed earlier this year to allow college athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness is now headed to the governor's desk, per the Associated Press.

S.C. Governor Henry McMaster can sign it into law after the S.C. House passed it 103-15 on Wednesday, per the AP, following the trend of a number of states around the nation passing such laws, including Florida's going into effect this summer. The S.C. law is set to go into effect a year after it is signed, per reports.

“This would be legitimate compensation for student athletes and not an inducement to attend a certain school or for on field performance,” Clemson AD Dan Radakovich said in his testimony when he joined South Carolina AD Ray Tanner before a subcommittee in March.

It is expected to follow proposals that were already expected to be implemented by the NCAA regarding compensation not being tied to on-field performance or using promotions in a uniform or wearing a school logo.

The NCAA affirmed Tuesday its plan to implement name, image and likeness statutes.

“The NCAA and its members remain committed to providing a path for student-athletes to benefit from name, image and likeness opportunities,” the NCAA Board of Governors said in a statement following its quarterly meeting. “As we have previously noted, we recognize the importance of taking swift, appropriate action to modernize our rules. We also must collaborate with Congress to create a legal and legislative framework at the federal level to support name, image and likeness within the context of higher education. With several state laws taking effect this summer, we will continue efforts to adopt expanded name, image and likeness opportunities as soon as advisable.”