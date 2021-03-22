Sammy Watkins reportedly set to visit two teams

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A 'WRU' member is looking for a new home. Free-agent receiver Sammy Watkins is scheduled to visit the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday and then the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 27-year-old playmaker is also drawing interest from the Texans and Titans. In 2020, Watkins had 37 receptions for 421 yards (11.4 ypc) and two touchdowns. He spent the last three seasons with Kansas City after being with the Rams in 2017. For his NFL career, he has 321 catches for 4,665 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Buffalo Bills selected Watkins with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.

Baltimore had a “good visit” with Chiefs’ free-agent Sammy Watkins and is interested in signing him, per source, however the WR is in Indianapolis today visiting the Colts. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2021