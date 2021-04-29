Report says Trevor Lawrence can earn millions on social media
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, April 29, 2021, 2:36 PM
Trevor Lawrence will likely be picked No. 1 overall
Trevor Lawrence is likely going to be the No. 1 overall pick tonight.

That type of hype and attention only helps his social media following as the company Opendorse estimates that Lawrence will have the potential to make an astounding $2.28 million with his social media posts per year.

"Today’s student-athletes know changes are around the corner," OpenDorse said. "Understanding this, colleges and athletes are investing more resources and energy into building valuable personal brands. And the results are real. This week’s rookies will walk across the stage with more ready-made marketability than any class before them. Just as importantly, these athletes will be more educated and better prepared to understand, build, and monetize the brands they’ve built."

The earnings were calculated by multiplying the athlete’s total per-post value with the estimated number of promotions per year the athlete could be expected to participate in.

Lawrence's potential social-media revenue was No. 1 by draft prospects, followed by QB Justin Fields ($1.67 mil), WR Devonta Smith ($984K), RB Najee Harris ($610K), and WR Ja'Marr Chase ($554K).

