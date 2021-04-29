Report says Trevor Lawrence can earn millions on social media

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Trevor Lawrence is likely going to be the No. 1 overall pick tonight.

That type of hype and attention only helps his social media following as the company Opendorse estimates that Lawrence will have the potential to make an astounding $2.28 million with his social media posts per year.

"Today’s student-athletes know changes are around the corner," OpenDorse said. "Understanding this, colleges and athletes are investing more resources and energy into building valuable personal brands. And the results are real. This week’s rookies will walk across the stage with more ready-made marketability than any class before them. Just as importantly, these athletes will be more educated and better prepared to understand, build, and monetize the brands they’ve built."

The earnings were calculated by multiplying the athlete’s total per-post value with the estimated number of promotions per year the athlete could be expected to participate in.

Lawrence's potential social-media revenue was No. 1 by draft prospects, followed by QB Justin Fields ($1.67 mil), WR Devonta Smith ($984K), RB Najee Harris ($610K), and WR Ja'Marr Chase ($554K).

Draft prospects with the highest potential social media earnings per year, per @opendorse.



1?? Trevor Lawrence - $2.28M

2?? Justin Fields - $1.67M

3?? Devonta Smith - $984K

4?? Najee Harris - $610K

5?? Ja'Marr Chase - $554K pic.twitter.com/kVwLMFX1yk — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 29, 2021

Interesting social data from Win-Win Partnership’s @ScottBecher and @Zoomph: On Instagram, Trevor Lawrence has an average post value eclipsing $160K. On Twitter, Justin Fields is No. 1 with a $37K average value per post. pic.twitter.com/3BYTTy8wZ2 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 28, 2021