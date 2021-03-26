Report: Sammy Watkins signs with new NFL team

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A 'WRU' member has a new home. Former Clemson receiver Sammy Watkins is signing a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens worth $6 million including $5 million guaranteed according to multiple reports on Friday night. The 27-year-old playmaker should be fun to watch paired with quarterback Lamar Jackson throwing the football to him. In 2020, Watkins had 37 receptions for 421 yards (11.4 ypc) and two touchdowns. He spent the last three seasons with Kansas City registering 129 catches for 1,613 yards and eight touchdowns. He was with the Rams in 2017.

For his NFL career, he has 321 catches for 4,665 yards and 33 touchdowns.

He was the fourth overall selection by the Bills in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Clemson.