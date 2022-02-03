Report: Oklahoma hiring another Clemson football staffer

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Wednesday that Clemson assistant for offensive analysis J.P. Losman is joining Brent Venables' staff at Oklahoma.

The position he would fill is with player personnel and football administration, per the report.

The former NFL draft first-round pick at QB and Tulane product (No. 22 to the Bills in 2004), Losman joined Clemson as a coaching intern in 2017 initially.

Since December, former Clemson defensive coordinator and now Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables has brought in two former Clemson coaches on as assistants with Miguel Chavis and Todd Bates, as well as analyst Ted Roof for a co-defensive coordinator role and administrative staffer Thad Turnipseed.

