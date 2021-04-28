Report: List of NFL teams interested in Deshaun Watson before off-field issues
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 8:25 AM
(Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / USATODAY) (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / USATODAY)
(Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / USATODAY) (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / USATODAY)

The Houston Texans had a ton of interest in franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason.

Then the off-the-field problems emerged from the myriad of civil cases against Watson which made teams make other plans in the last few months.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, eight teams had shown interest in a trade for Watson, including the Jets, Dolphins, Panthers, Broncos, 49ers, Patriots, Bears, and Washington.

In the last month, the Dolphins and Broncos are the only two teams in the group that hasn't made a quarterback move.

It's still possible that Watson still gets moved in the coming months regardless if he gets suspended for part or all of the 2021 season with the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Jacksonville mayor to light up bridge in Clemson colors for Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville mayor to light up bridge in Clemson colors for Trevor Lawrence
FIRST LOOK: Trevor Lawrence officially signs with Adidas
FIRST LOOK: Trevor Lawrence officially signs with Adidas
ESPN's Todd McShay releases final draft rankings for Clemson prospects
ESPN's Todd McShay releases final draft rankings for Clemson prospects
Report: List of NFL teams interested in Deshaun Watson before off-field issues
Report: List of NFL teams interested in Deshaun Watson before off-field issues
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest