Report: Georgia football staff member tests positive for COVID-19

TigerNet Staff by

Georgia Bulldogs director of sports medicine Ron Courson has tested positive for COVID-19, per an Atlanta Journal-Constitution report Wednesday.

The AJC report cited "a person with knowledge of the situation" that Courson was not at practice Wednesday and had tested positive in the last 24 hours. UGA policy meant that such a report could not be confirmed.

The AJC report cited one key potential issue for the Bulldogs with this development:

"More concerning, however, is the fact that Courson’s role in the athletic department puts him in physical contact with virtually every member of the football team, especially those that are injured," it said.

The story cited the SEC's policy that fully vaccinated players who are asymptomatic, of which reportedly 90 percent of the team is, are not required to quarantine after exposure to someone who had COVID-19. Variants of COVID-19 have shown to have more breakthrough cases for vaccinated individuals with symptoms shown reportedly, however.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was asked Wednesday after practice about the status of All-ACC defensive tackle Tyler Davis after rumors were spread on websites about Davis having COVID-19. Swinney maintained a policy of not revealing who is available to play until gameday.

Clemson is set to meet No. 5 Georgia at 7:30 p.m. in Charlotte Saturday on an ABC broadcast.