Report: Former Clemson WR to coach at Notre Dame
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Jan 12, Wed 19:46
'WRU' is now making coaching moves.

Former Clemson receiver Chansi Stuckey is expected to be the new receiver coach at Notre Dame according to multiple reports including the Athletic on Wednesday night.

Stuckey was the receiver coach at Baylor last season.

In 2020, he was an offensive player development coach at Clemson and a graduate assistant in 2019.

Stuckey played five seasons in the NFL with stops with the Jets, Browns, and Cardinals.

