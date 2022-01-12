Report: Former Clemson WR to coach at Notre Dame

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

'WRU' is now making coaching moves.

Former Clemson receiver Chansi Stuckey is expected to be the new receiver coach at Notre Dame according to multiple reports including the Athletic on Wednesday night.

Stuckey was the receiver coach at Baylor last season.

In 2020, he was an offensive player development coach at Clemson and a graduate assistant in 2019.

Stuckey played five seasons in the NFL with stops with the Jets, Browns, and Cardinals.

Source: Notre Dame expected to hire Chansi Stuckey from Baylor as its next receivers coach.



The Irish also interviewed JaMarcus Shepard from Purdue, but went with the former Clemson receiver with NFL experience. Stuckey impressed the Irish staff in his interview Wednesday. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) January 12, 2022